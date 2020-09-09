Motor racing is thought of as a young man’s sport. Current F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is 35 years and is thought to be nearing the end of his career. However, there are older drivers still competing, not in F1, but in other tightly disputed categories, even right here in Pattaya.







The first local driver to make the top rung was Prince Bira (winner of the BRDC Gold Star for three years in a row), and after whom the local circuit was named.

After a gap of around 80 years, a new young Thai charger, Alexander Albon, has also made it to F1.

Joining him on the race circuit, but not at the F1 level, is local competitor Dr. Iain Corness who will admit to being past the first bloom of spring. Well past!



At the most recent race meeting at Bira, Dr. Iain went home with four trophies, including a first in class, that he could bring to B-Quik, his principal sponsor.

He puts his success down to his favorite saying that Age, Experience and Animal Cunning beats Youth and Enthusiasm any day.



