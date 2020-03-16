98 years later, Wat Koh Larn gets legal

Nearly 100 years after it was built, Wat Koh Larn finally received the legal deed for the land it sits on.







Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome presented the land title deed to the Banglamung District dean of monks March 13 at Mai Samran Temple, commonly known as Wat Koh Larn.

While the temple was built in 1922, it never actually had legal proof that it owned the more than 11 rai it sits on. The temple applied for the land title some time back, but it was only granted this year after the Chonburi Land Department surveyed the property, checked its heritage and ensured there were no conflicts.

Abbot Veerayuth Wuthithummo said there was never a question that the temple would have to vacate the land, but it was reassuring to finally have the legal title.

While he was there, Pakarathorn also presented certificates to 11 Koh Larn restaurant owners for meeting the province’s standards for clean and safe food and led guests in planting trees at the newly legal temple. (PCPR)

