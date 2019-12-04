2 of 35 encroaching homes leveled in Takhiantia

Takhiantia officials demolished the first two of 35 homes cited for encroaching on public forestland the sub-district plans to turn into a park.

Employees from the Takhiantia Clerk’s Office and Chonburi Land Department’s Banglamung office issued demolition orders early last month for the 36 structures, some of which were little more than tin-roofed shacks.

On Dec. 2 they returned with heavy equipment, tearing down a hut occupied by Bua Netka, 57, and another unoccupied structure.

Proceedings against the other dwellings still standing continue.

Takhiantia has plans to mow down many of the trees on the 36-plus rai of land and make it a park with a pond, multipurpose buildings, storage building, playground, and football field.

No budget or specifications have been drawn up for the project yet, however.

No mention was made as to the fate of the now homeless people who had been living there.