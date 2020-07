A Sattahip steel shop owner and his young nephew were injured when they hit and tree and overturned on Sukhumvit Road.







Thanakrit Udomkitpanya, 38, and Poravee Suksomboon, 5, walked away from the June 30 crash outside U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport with only minor injuries. They were treated at Ban Chang Hospital.

The shopkeeper said he’d been on his way to buy a Buddha amulet in Rayong when he lost control of his Mazda 3, hit and tree and overturned. The tree fell in the accident.