A Pattaya couple suffered burns when fire mysteriously enveloped their SUV in fire.

The unidentified victims said they had been driving on Pratamnak Road Aug. 18 and one lit a cigarette. The entire passenger area exploded in flames.







The Toyota Fortuner, which was totaled, was not powered by natural gas, leaving observers scratching their head over the cause.

Fire investigators said it likely was a fuel leak with vapors backing up into the passenger compartment.