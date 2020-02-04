SEA with Love at Amari Pattaya

Looking for a perfect way to treat your special someone? A romantic seafood buffet under a candle light by the dazzling pool is what you can find at Amari Pattaya.

Friday 14th & Saturday 15th February, from 18:00 – 23:00, by the pool at Amari Pattaya

3,000 net for couple with a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine.

Romantic Evening with Your Loved Ones

– Candle Light Dinner

– Lavish Seafood Buffet Spread

– International Cuisines

– Scrumptious Theme Desserts

Reservations recommended at +66 3841 8418 or [email protected]





