Hilton Pattaya Introduces Romantic Dining Places for a Memorable Valentine’s Day

PATTAYA, Thailand –January 23, 2020 –Hilton Pattaya invites you and your loved one to spend a memorable momentat our romantic dining venues along with a magnificent view of Pattaya bay on this coming February 14 and 15, 2020.

For buffet lovers, edge invites you to enjoy a variety of international cuisine and fresh seafood on ice and on the grill served with a panoramic view of Pattaya bay. Selections include seafood on ice – 4 kinds of imported oysters, rock lobster, prawn, New Zealand mussel, whelk and caviar, grill station – rock lobster, tiger prawn, river prawn, blue crab and seabass in banana leaf, sashimi – maguro, hamachi, salmon, octopus, sakura shrimp and surf clam, Australian beef, Australian lamb chop, pork chop, foie gras, pasta, homemade pizza, charcuterie, cheese and bread, Thai and Western food and desserts.The buffet is priced at THB 2,250 nett per guest. Available on February 14 and 15, 2020 at edge on level 14 from 6pm to 10.30pm.

For those who enjoy authentic taste of Thai and Asian cuisine, Flare restaurant is a recommended place to spend a quality time. Choices of special Asian dishes are available for your Valentine’s day dinner including ‘Mango Tuna Poke Bowls’ tuna, avocado, mango, cucumber and seaweed salad at THB 550 nett, ‘Trio of Thai Salads’ seared Japanese sea scallops with pepper sauce, prawn salad with smoked eggplant and crispy soft shell crab salad at THB 650 nett and ‘Sweet Baked Salmon’ marinated salmon with Hoisin sauce and baked in banana leaves served with crisp fried noodle at THB 650 nett. Available on February 14 and 15, 2020 at Flare restaurant on level 15 from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar offers a romantic experience on a private island with exclusive views. A package includes a sharing ‘Tower of Love’ with foie gras terrine, beef salmon tartar, Maryland crab cake, Portabella tartlet, rose macaroon and raspberry millefeuilletogether with a bottle of sparkling wine at THB 4,500 nett per couple per island. Limited numbers available. Moreover, special a la carte menus are also available such as half dozen of Fine de Claire oysters at THB 1,050 nett, grilled meats set – Australian beef, lamb chop and pork chop at THB 1,300 nett and grilled seafood set – rock lobster, tiger prawn, crab, squid and seabass at THB 1,500 nett. Reserve your exclusive moment at Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar on level 16 on February 14, 2020 from 7pm to 11pm.

Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar introduces an extraordinary Valentine’s Day dinner that will take you to a journey of love along with an unparalleled view of Pattaya on the rooftop. The ‘Passport of Love’ 4-course set menu allows you to experience international dishes from more than 10 countries such as sharing menu from Peru ‘Trio of Ceviche’3 styles of ceviche in a dish including tuna, scallop and octopus, starter from France ‘Foie Gras Torchon’ with apple compote, pistachio puree, salad and Bordeaux reduction, main dish from USA ‘New York Strip’ with mustard bourbon sauce, fondant potatoes and broccolini and dessert from France ‘Éclair’with rose cream, raspberry, lychee and homemade vanilla bean and rum ice-cream. The set menu is priced at THB 5,950 nett per couple and available on February 14, 2020 at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on level 34 from 7pm to 1am.

For more information or reservations, please call +66(0) 38 253 000 or LINE ID @hiltonpattaya or [email protected]