BCCT MULTI-CHAMBER EASTERN SEABOARD CHRISTMAS NETWORKING Amari Pattaya (Dec 13)

BCCT, in cooperation with AMCHAM, AustCham, BeLuThai, CanCham, GTCC, NTCC, SATCC and STCC cordially invites you to Multi-Chambers Eastern Seaboard Christmas Networking
Event Detail
Date: Friday 13 December 2019
Time: 6.30 – 9.00pm
Venue: Beach Lawn, Amari Pattaya
Cost: THB 500 for BCCT/participating chambers and THB 1,000 for non-members. Price includes food and a free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine.
Booking: please click HEREor email [email protected]
Transport: BCCT has transportation leaving Bangkok at 3.00 pm (sharp) to Pattaya and returning the same night after the event. If you are interested in joining us please leave a comment or email to [email protected] Cost is THB 500/person.
Accommodation: Amari Pattaya is offering a special room rate on during 11 – 15 December at THB 4,250++ per night including breakfast. Promo Code “BCCT2019” on amari.com.
Food & Drinks Menu:
Cocktail Canapés: Homemade Crackers and Grissini; Cider Glazed Pork Belly with Sweet Potato Hash; Boccioni and Balsamic Tomatoes; Smoked Chicken, Corn Mousse Profiterole and Mediterranean Vegetable Bar
Hot Canapés: Fried Crispy Mussel with Sweet Chilli Sauce, Larb Flavoured Chicken Wings and Batter Fried Herb Sausage Fritters
Live Stations: Peking duck & Mooshu Pancake; Pasta Bar, Isaan Style Som Tum with Roasted Duck & Tiramisu
Desserts: Red Velvet, Island Style Crunch Cake; Triple Chocolate Mousse; Vanilla éclair & Seasonal fruits
Drinks: Merlot & Pinot Grigio Wine on tap; Heineken Draught Beer & Soft drinks.