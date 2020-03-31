Thailand’s southbound trains terminating at Hat Yai – Songkhla

SONGKHLA– Changes have been made to the timetable of southbound trains, with several cancellations and service alterations. Trains to Yala and Su-ngaiKolok stations are now terminating at Hat Yai station in Songkhla due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.





Following the suspension of all passenger services at Yala Railway Station yesterday, some passengers today showed up at the station unaware of the suspension of all trains to and from the station.

Station officials were there to explain to passengers the changes announced by Yala province, prohibiting entry and exit of passengers to and from the province, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has adjusted the train timetable and services on the southern line. All trains to Su-Ngai Kolok station now terminate at Hat Yai. This includes express trains from Bangkok as well as local trains. Affected passengers who have already booked their tickets can request a full refund at any SRT ticket offices across the country. For more information, call the 24-hour 1690 hotline.(NNT)











