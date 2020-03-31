Thailand set up checkpoints in villages to monitor travelers’ COVID-19 symptoms

BANGKOK– Measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease or COVID-19 have been implemented in all provinces of Thailand. In addition to road checkpoints monitoring inter-provincial travelers, community-level checkpoints are now in place to screen people moving in and out of villages.







At Ban Sila Na Pho village in Khon Kaen, a checkpoint has been installed to screen villagers travelling into and out of the village, where only residents are allowed to go out when necessary, and must have their body temperature checked.

The new checkpoint allows people from outside the village to come in. They are however, required to register their contact information for the purpose of contact tracing. Meanwhile, policemen from Ban Phai police station have mobilized their vehicles to broadcast messages asking villagers to stay home.

Moving to Suphan Buri, checkpoints have been placed in front of Pak Nam Municipality office, on Ang Thong – Suphan Buri road in Don Masangsubdistrict, as well as on Highway No.340 Suphan Buri – Bang Bua Thong in front of the Bang Pla Ma Highway District office.

The SuphanBuri governor has observed the checkpoints and met with officers stationed there, urging them to do their best to monitor the symptoms of all people entering the province.

In Chiang Mai, Governor Charoenrit Sanguansat has led provincial and municipality officials to clean up and spray disinfectant in Chiang Mai city, starting at Chiang Mai Municipality office through to Sri Poom Fort, then to Chang Phuak Gate, Chiang Mai Rajabhat University, Khuang Sing Intersection, and finishing at Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organization office. This deep cleaning campaign, aimed to boost confidence among villagers, will be held regularly until the situation improves. (NNT)












