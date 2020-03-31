Thailand reports one more Covid-19 death, 127 new patients on Tuesday

BANGKOK, March 31 – Thailand reports one more Covid-19 death and 127 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of coronavirus patients in the country to 1,651.







Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said the country’s death toll reached ten in total.

The latest death is the 48-year-old patient, who had diabetes and cancer. He was a musician, working in Bangkok and fell sick on March 20. He developed respiratory illness with symptoms of a cough, fever, difficulty in breathing and was admitted to a hospital in the Northeast before being referred to the provincial hospital.

The patient had severe pneumonia, bloodstream infection and respiratory failure and died at 5 am. yesterday.

New infections comprise visitors to boxing stadiums and entertainment venues as well as Thai returnees from overseas and three medical staff of the Public Health Ministry, who had close contact to Covid-19 patients, the spokesman said.

More preventive measures must be put in place to protect healthcare professionals.

Now, coronavirus cases were reported in 61 provinces nationwide.

The prime minister as the director of the CCSA has paid attention to allocate the budget for paying risk allowance to healthcare personnel and procurement of medical supplies, he added. (TNA)











