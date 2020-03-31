Phuket Airport to shut down from April 10

PHUKET, March 31 – The Phuket International Airport will shut down from April 10-30 after the province has ready seal its entry points by land and sea due to the Covid-19 outbreak.





Phuket governor Pakkapong Taweepat ordered the closure of the airport as the total number of Covid-19 cases in the province rose to 62 on Monday with infections mostly found related to entertainment venues on Bangla Road near Patong beach, normally packed with foreign tourists.

Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Chula Sukmanop said the Phuket Airport shutdown will take effect at midnight on April 10 until April 30.

The governor is authorized to issue the order to prevent the spread of the outbreak under a state of emergency and no approval is required from the CAAT, Chula said.

The CAAT was informed and would cooperate with agencies concerned to prepare for imposing the measures to relieve impacts on tourists and public members, he added.

The tourist island of Phuket has closed all entry and exit points in the province, except for air travel since yesterday until April 30. The airport closure will put the province under the full lockdown.

However, the exceptions to the closure are vehicles transporting food and necessary items or running for state operations. (TNA)











