Hotel J closes Pattaya-area hotels

The J Hotel Group has temporarily closed four of its Pattaya-area hotels due to the coronavirus pandemic.







Group executive Yuwathida Jeerapat said March 30 that the Hotel J Residence, Hotel J Pattaya, Hotel J Inspire, and JP Villa will shut down April 1 until the pandemic ends, putting 200 employees out of work.

Yuwathida said full-time employees will continue to receive partial salaries for now, but that could end depending on how long the crisis lasts.

Hotel J has been struggling since January when China banned overseas tours due to the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan. About 60 percent of the group’s customers came from East Asia and, as countries across the map have gone into lockdown and closed borders, business fell by more than 80 percent, Yuwathida said.

At first the group encouraged employees to take holiday leave, but with that now exhausted, there’s no choice but to furlough the workers, she said. All the employees are encouraged to find other work while the hotels are closed but Hotel J hopes to hire them back once normal times return.











