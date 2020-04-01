Bangkok Airways suspends all domestic flights April 7-30

Bangkok, 31 March, 2020, at 17.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform foreign and Thai travelers that all domestic flights during 7-30 April, 2020, operated by Bangkok Airways will be suspended.







The temporary suspension of its domestic flights followed the previous announcement on the suspension of all international flights from 22 March, 2020, until further notice.

Passengers can request for a full refund via www.bangkokair.com/refund or contact the airline’s ticketing offices or Bangkok Airways Call Centre 1771 or Tel. +662 270 6699. For passengers who purchased their tickets via a travel agency, please contact their travel agency directly.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

This press release is published on 31 March, 2020, at 17.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.












