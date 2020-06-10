What’s next? Insights into how Asian markets will look post COVID-19

As we see restriction ease in Thailand and the region, the questions most companies are asking are “Where are we at?”, “How is everyone else doing?” and “What’s next?”.

AustCham Thailand invites members to join John Evans, Managing Director of Tractus Asia, for insights into how Asian markets will look post COVID-19, with analysis of who are the winners, losers, and those left in the middle, and what strategic questions those companies will need to ask in order to re-engineer the way they do business to survive.







Speaker:

John Evans, Managing Director of Tractus Asia

John has two decades of advising, executing, and investing in business expansions in Asia. Alongside his team at Tractus, he has assisted international corporations, SMEs, industry associations, and governments and their global economic development offices to access opportunities across Asia for the past 25 years.

EVENT DETAILS:

When: Thursday, June 11, 2020 || 13:00 – 13:30 hrs.

Where: ZOOM online webinar

How much does it cost:

Free of charge for AustCham members

300 THB for non-members

To register in advance for this webinar: REGISTER



