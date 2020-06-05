Walking Street landscaping to get facelift after roadwork

Pattaya is planning to give Walking Street a facelift once current roadwork is complete.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome presided over a June 2 meeting on new landscaping for the nightlife strip.

Walking Street currently is a wreck, with the street opened up to lay new storm-drainage and sewer pipes, as well as bury overhead power and communications lines. Bars and restaurants are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.







Plans were submitted, and Sonthaya insisted any work must retain the “charm and identity” of Walking Street and make it look even more lively during both the day and night. (PCPR)











