The Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok reopen to visitors

BANGKOK – The Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha officially reopened to visitors on Sunday after a closure of more than two months since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.







In front of the Grand Palace, Thai tourists still stop to take pictures and take in the royal precinct. Those who wish to see the beauty of the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha can now visit from 8.30 a.m. – 3.30 p.m.

Loading…

Some surrounding souvenir shop and food and beverage shops are still closed while others are starting to resume operations. The operators all strictly adhere to the virus containment measures of the Ministry of Public Health. Visitors are required to scan the Thai Chana platform before entering the store. The number of visitors entering a store is limited. Naraya shop allows only 14 customers to enter its shop at a time. (NNT)











