Thailand named ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ 2nd year running by Travel + Leisure India

Thailand was named ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ for the second year in a row at the 10thAnniversary Edition of the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2021.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, “Thailand is one of the most popular destinations for Indian honeymooners and couples looking for an exotic getaway to celebrate special occasions and create cherished memories. Being chosen as Travel + Leisure India’s preferred honeymoon location for the second consecutive year highlights Thailand’s standing as one of the world’s most romantic destinations.”







The Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards is based on readers’ votes for their favourite destinations, hotels, airlines, airports, cruises, and travel icons.

Also doing Thailand proud at the 2021 awards was Kamalaya Koh Samui, which was named ‘Best Wellness Retreat’, and Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, which earned the ‘Best New Hotel’ title.



The ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ accolade from Travel + Leisure India is a timely one for Thailand, with TAT having just launched the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’ marketing campaign promoting the ‘Amazing New Chapters’ on offer to visiting tourists.

Among these ‘chapters’ is The One You Love, which invites specific segments like families, couples, and friends to create wonderful memories together in Thailand. Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai in particular are being promoted as popular destinations for weddings and honeymooners with their beautiful beaches, mountain resorts, and vibrant city appeal.

The First Chapter, meanwhile, highlights tourism products and services that will awaken travellers’ five senses; such as, delicious Thai cuisine and the picturesque natural scenery that can be discovered all throughout the kingdom.







Another chapter, The Earth We Care, highlights how nature’s chance to revitalise due to the COVID-19 situation has increased ecotourism awareness among the world’s travellers and how their behaviour has impacted the environment. The emergence of travel segments like Wilderness tourism (Escapers) and Cult-Vacation (Conscious) will also show that travellers’ behaviour has changed towards spending more time in nature and being increasingly conscious of their impact on natural resources.







Other segments of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’ marketing campaign include gastronomy, health and wellness, and the growing trend of workcation in which people work remotely while enjoying a vacation.

To curb with the current rising number of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Thailand Pass has been closed for all new TEST & GO and Sandbox applications (except the Phuket Sandbox), from 22 December, 2021 until further notice. More details, here.



























