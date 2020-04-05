Thailand bans all incoming flights for 3 days after Suvarnabhumi Airport Friday incident

BANGKOK – Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday night was filled with confusion as some passengers arriving in Thailand claimed they are unaware of the quarantine regulation, where they must be quarantined in a government facility for 14 days on arrival. Due to this incident, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced a temporary ban on all flight arrivals until 6 April.





The CAAT’s Director General Chula Sukmanop said they have imposed a temporary ban on all incoming commercial passenger flights to all airports in Thailand, in order to follow containment measures for the spread of COVID-19.

This ban is now in effect, and will last until 6 April. Certain flights are exempted from the ban, namely state and military aircraft, emergency and technical landings where passengers are not allowed to disembark, humanitarian flights providing support for medical professionals or those affected by COVID-19, approved flights for repatriation missions and cargo flights.

Passengers whose flight has already departed before this announcement went in effect will be permitted entry, but they will be subject to a 14-day quarantine according to the Communicable Diseases Act and the Emergency Decree.(NNT)











