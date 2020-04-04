Thai royal volunteers plan activities to commemorate Chakri Day April 6

BANGKOK – Members of the Volunteering Good Deeds from Our Heart participated in volunteer activities as a tribute to His Majesty King Phutthayotfa Chulalok (Rama I) on the occasion of Chakri Memorial Day on April 6.







At the King Rama I Monument in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, on Friday (Apr 3), Gen. Siva Paramoratat led members of the Volunteering Good Deeds from Our Heart to clean areas around the King Rama I Monument.

His Majesty King Phutthayotfa Chulalok was the first monarch of the reigning Chakri dynasty. His Majesty established Rattanakosin as the capital on April 6, 1782. The city became the center of prosperity, and His Majesty is held up as an outstanding example for other monarchs in the Chakri dynasty to follow.

One of the royal wishes of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn PhraVajiraklaochaoyuha is to maintain stability in the country while providing Thai citizens with a better quality of life. His Majesty has also supported various royal projects under the Volunteering Good Deeds from Our Heart. The volunteer activities are being continuously organized to promote national development and foster love and unity among royal units, state agencies, private firms and people from all walks of life.(NNT)











