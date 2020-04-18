Thai Prime Minister seeks help from multibillionaires to help solve COVID-19 crisis

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would write open letters to 20 richest Thai multibillionaires and the private sector and ask them to join his Team Thailand to help solve the national crisis of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Gen Prayut said via the Television Pool of Thailand that the solution of the COVID-19 crisis needed cooperation from parties and the government alone could not cope with all problems arising from the crisis.

“The COVID crisis is very great and complicated. We must join forces to fight it in a nationally united way. We must be the Team Thailand. Cooperation is necessary and must come from all sectors in the society, all groups of businesses and all the people who are capable of helping the nation,” Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister said he needed more cooperation and he would begin with the private sector. Next week, he would issue open letters to the top 20 multibillionaires of Thailand to ask them to play important roles in helping the nation and join Team Thailand when the nation was in the greatest need for help, he said.

“I would like all of them to share their capabilities and visions and use highly capable organizations to help cope with the ongoing crisis,” the prime minister said.

Besides, Gen Prayut said, he would meet associations of small and medium-sized enterprises to listen to their problems, opinions and needs and study their potential. (TNA)









