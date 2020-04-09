Thai government prepares for returnees, 14-day quarantine quarters

BANGKOK – The Thai government has prepared to receive Thai nationals returning from abroad by taking into consideration the number of returnees and Thailand’s capacity on communicable disease control.







Following the government’s decision to extend a ban on incoming flights to Thailand until April 18, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the information has been spread on the media that the number of Thai nationals arriving from other countries will be limited to 200 passengers per day.

The Foreign Ministry clarified that the decision to restrict the number of Thai arrivals was made by a joint meeting of relevant government agencies to support the efficient management of inbound passengers and the government’s 14-day quarantine measure.

Different agencies have coordinated with Thai embassies and consulates-general to ensure that Thai nationals in their respective countries receive proper assistance. The authorities have integrated their work to manage Thai arrivals in accordance with the policy of Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, made clear that Thai people in other countries who wish to return home at this time must report to Thai embassies and prepare all required documents. The authorities will prepare facilities and personnel to look after them to prevent problems for all sides.(NNT)











