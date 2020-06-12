Thai Airways International affirms no layoffs for now, likely resumes flights on July 1

BANGKOK – The management of Thai Airways International (THAI) has told staff that they will not be laid off in the near future and a reorganization plan will be concluded in about a year.

Acting THAI president Chakkrit Parapuntakul sent the message to staff in a televised meeting at the airline’s head office yesterday. No reporters were invited.







He said that the management was negotiating with creditors including aircraft lessors, creditors and trading partners and he asked staff to do their best to help the airline cut costs. He said that he had no ideas on the post-COVID-19 future of aviation but he believed THAI would survive with a rehabilitation plan.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr Chakkrit said THAI would downsize its routes and fleet including its aircraft number and types.

He said the country would likely resume its international flight services on July 1 but the business would also depend on disease control measures in destination countries. However, THAI would emphasize flat fare rates and online ticket sales.

Mr Chakkrit told employees that their THAI staff condition continued and they would not be laid off for the time being, pending the rehabilitation plan of the airline. The plan would take shape in a year, he said.

Restructuring and a clear business direction might not require huge layoffs and staff might be rotated and trained to work for highly profitable units, he said.

He added that the management needed to ask staff to voluntarily have their salaries cut to maintain cash flow because the airline was unable to borrow from any source at the moment. (TNA)











