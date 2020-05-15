Temples and monks in Thailand to receive COVID-19 relief budget

BANGKOK – Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, has ordered the National Office of Buddhism to survey issues faced by temples across the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to allocate relief budget accordingly.







As a Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop said the National Office of Buddhism is gathering input from some 300,000 Buddhist monks and 40,000 temples, on disruptions and afflictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initial surveys show most of the temples are self-sustainable, however some temples are in need of financial support to pay for utility bills, as fewer people are donating cash and giving alms.







In southern border provinces, Buddhist monks are now receiving 100 baht per person daily compensation, as the provinces are considered at-risk areas.

The Minister said a concrete assistance plan for other provinces will be determined after the completion of a survey, adding that there is currently no serious talk about the measures, and any conclusion will need Cabinet’s approval. (NNT)











