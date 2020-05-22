State of Emergency extended till June, curfew hours still in discussion

BANGKOK, May 22 (TNA) — The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved to extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for another month, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said.



Loading…

The extension was set to continue until the end of June as proposed by the secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) to curb COVID-19 and the cabinet would consider the decision on May 26, he said.







Meanwhile, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as the CCSA director, expressed his concern about the planned opening of schools during the COVID-19 crisis and cited the disease was spreading at reopened schools in France and South Korea.

He said CCSA discussed the timeline for the next relaxation of business and activity lockdowns to stimulate the economy but it had not considered new curfew hours yet. The NSC would first reconsider the night-time curfew, Mr Itthiphol said. (TNA)











