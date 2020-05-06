Sattahip gold shop donates 5,000 wraps of sticky rice & pork via motorcycle caravan

A Sattahip gold shop hired ten motorcycle taxis to deliver food to the homes of people affected by the covid-19 pandemic.







Supattra Yaowaraj Gold Shop owner Supattra Pluk­praphan and her son, Chonburi Area 8 MP Satira Plukpraphan oversaw the Apr 24 donation of 5,000 wraps of sticky rice & pork supported by Fast Food, Sattahip Bikeman, Sattahip Delivery, and the Sabaidee Shop.

Satira said the covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis have affected all people, with many forced to live hand to mouth.



He said his mother wanted to help these people, so she made 500 wraps of sticky rice with salty pork every day for 10 days to deliver to people in need.

They hired the motorcycle taxies to take the food direct to homes so they could maintain physical distancing and prevent people from gathering in large numbers to stand in line for the food.

Sadly, not all went as well as hoped. Satira suffered a concussion and injuries to his left leg in a crash on Sukhumvit Road outside the BMW dealership in Najomtien while delivering the food.

















