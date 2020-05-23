Rotary clubs raise $30,000 for hospital ventilators

Jetsada Homklin
District Governor 3340 Rotary International Maruay Jintabanditwong received a cheque for 30,000 US dollars from Rotary E-club of District 3340 and Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya International, who donated 15,000 US dollars each. They are joined by Dr. Margret Deter and Dr. Otmar Deter, Maneeya Engelking, President of Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International Thailand, CP Pantida Rojwannasin, Rotary E-Club of District 3340, PDG Siri Eiamchamroonlarp and sponsors of the project to fund the Rotary GG#2097897 foundation.
Two Rotary clubs raised US$30,000 for Chanthaburi’s King Prajadhipok Memorial Hospital to purchase ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rotary International District 3340 Gov. Maruay Jintabanditwong accepted two $15,000 checks from Charter President Pantida Rojwannasin of the Rotary E-Club of District 3340 and Charter President Dr Otmar Deter and his wife PP Margret Dieter of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International May 14 at Baan Suan Rungroj Village.



Ventilators have emerged as the most-crucial – and scarce – pieces of hospital equipment during the pandemic, as they’re imperative for patients suffering from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Prapokklao Hospital is Chanthaburi Province’s main center for Covid-19 treatment. While the province hasn’t had a confirmed case of the virus in weeks, the hospital is preparing in case a second wave of the disease sweeps Thailand once the economy reopens.

DG Maruay Jintabanditwong receives a cheque from Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya International, presented by Rotary 3340 Past Presidents Dr. Margret and Dr. Otmar Deter.
