Repatriation flight with Thai nationals from arrives from London today

A special flight is carrying the first batch of 250 Thai returnees from UK and Ireland and is scheduled to arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3 p.m. on Monday, said the Thai embassy in London.







The embassy posted on its Facebook page that the flight, operated by Eva Air departed from Heathrow Airport at 9.25 p.m. (local time) on Sunday.



The airline has applied sanitary measures to all passengers including body temperature measurement, luggage disinfection. They are required to wear face masks and clean their hands. They will be put under the state quarantine for 14 days after their arrivals.

The embassy will facilitate more Thai nationals who want to return home. The next repatriate flight, to be operated by Thai Airways is scheduled on May 30. (TNA)











