Pattaya’s 1st ladyboy bar will survive Covid-19, landlady insists

Pattaya’s first ladyboy bar has seen more than its share of challenges since opening almost two decades ago. But the owner of TJ’s Music Bar says she will survive the coronavirus pandemic and that Pattaya will bounce back.







Sangduen Permenter, owner of the Naklua Soi 18 cabaret, said that since she opened in 2003, the popular venue for charity organizations and tour groups used to take in hundreds of thousands of baht a day. It survived two coups, anti-government riots, flooding and more, but Covid-19 has been the most-daunting challenge.



Sangduen said income has fallen to minimal levels, but TJ’s will survive, as it has regular expat customers and still is a place that can host charity shows and concerts for groups like Rotary International.

She believes that Pattaya will bounce back and TJ’s theater will be full again.





















