Pattaya awakens from coronavirus hibernation

Virus-free for three weeks, Pattaya has gone from being a “red zone” for coronavirus infections to a “white zone” allowed to reopen.







Some businesses were allowed to restart May 3 and the city’s road checkpoints ended Monday. Around the city, street stalls, supermarkets, drug stores, small shops, beauty parlors and restaurants began opening their doors.

Duffers blew the dust off their clubs and hit the links while non-contact sports started up again. Parks took off the padlocks for joggers and cyclists and beer hounds could buy a brew again.

Koh Larn remains closed to outsiders and the bars remain shuttered for at least another month.

While people exhaled at the end of the strict lockdown, it will be a long road back to normalcy in Pattaya.

















