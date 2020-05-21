Nong Nooch Pattaya believes it’s opening May 30

While waiting for the government to give permission, Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden is getting ready to open May 30.

Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn and health officials from the district and Khao Chee Chan Subdistrict reviewed the tourist attraction’s hygiene and disease-prevention plans May 19.







General Manager Pattanan Kantisukaphan said park officials believe Chonburi Province understands the need to reopen tourist attractions and anticipate that “Phase 3” of the nation’s reopening will occur on May 30.

As of May 21, there has been no public indication from any governmental body that will happen.

Nonetheless, the park has laid out an 11-stop process for cleaning park facilities and checking guests for signs of the coronavirus including offering park maps via a mobile app, using robots to answer guest questions and opening only one gate to control access.

















