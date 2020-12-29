Migrant workers’ welfare the key to the Covid-19 answers in Thailand

It’s now beyond question that the root cause of the current coronavirus outbreak in Thailand has been undocumented workers from Myanmar, crossing the border without any checks being made. Some may complete the journey without assistance, but most seem to have paid gangs or officials to guide them unnoticed.







Thailand has always been dependent on guest workers from neighboring countries to fill the labour shortages here. At their peak, the numbers may have touched 4 million, but many returned to their home country before the land borders were closed last spring. The most recent Thai government figures suggest that the current legal numbers are 275,782 (Myanmar), 13,200 (Laos) and 9,640 (Cambodia), data produced by the privatized employment agencies authorized by Bangkok to recruit and document the entries on behalf of the immigration bureau.

However, once the guest workers arrive they are not strictly monitored. Some are in overcrowded accommodations adjacent to building sites where there is little opportunity for social distancing whilst routine testing for the virus has been haphazard in some regions. Yet the bigger problem is the unknown number of illegal and undocumented labourers in the system. Some estimates put it as high as one million, although about half that number is likely true at the present time.

Provided the government agrees, the plan now is to use section 17 of the immigration act to make the registration of illegal migrant workers possible. The proposal will apply only to illegal workers from neighboring countries, who have already entered, so that they can be included in the government’s disease control plans. They will be given pink cards (permission to work in low-skilled jobs) and found employment with local employers. Most importantly, they will undergo a Covid-19 test and be required to follow strict virus control protocols.





By contrast, the numbers of international travellers arriving by air are quite small. So far, in the calendar year 2020, about 150,000 Thais and 55,000 foreigners have landed at Bangkok on international flights and been quarantined for a full fortnight. But less than 2,000 individuals, or 0.75percent of the inbound total, have been found to be infected at initial quarantine or during their confinement. These statistics lend force to the argument that illegal immigrants crossing land frontiers is the principal issue in combatting coronavirus.









Most of the 55,000 foreigners who arrived by air, having provided voluminous documentation to obtain their certificate of entry from the local Thai embassy overseas, were long-stay individuals with permanent residency here or Thai families to support or work permit holders. The introduction of tourist visas in October, including the Special Tourist Visa and the inclusion of the Elite visa as a route to entry, has not had a dramatic effect on numbers to date. The total so far are 917 Chinese, 978 Europeans/Americans and 376 from Asean countries. Now that Thailand appears to be sliding into lockdown of one sort and another, international tourism will be off-limits until there is a widespread vaccination program or less cumbersome testing procedures which can provide a result in 30 minutes rather than several hours or even days. There are challenging months ahead. Very challenging.

Note – The Thai Interior Ministry has now announced that illegal workers from neighboring countries can stay two years without penalty.













