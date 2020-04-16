ISIS Facebook Live: COVID-19 in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Dynamics, Directions, Prospects

BCCT members are invited to view the latest Facebook Live broadcast hosted by the Institute of Security and International Studies (ISIS) at Chulalongkorn University.





Date: Friday 17 April 2020

Time: 09.30 – 11.00 am.

Cost: free of charge

Speakers:

Dr. Panitan Wattanayagorn is an Associate Professor at the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University and an advisor to the Thai prime minister on security affairs. Profile

Dr. Zachary Abuza, is a prominent US-based scholar and analyst on Southeast Asia’s comparative politics and security issues, based at the National War College and affiliated with Georgetown University. Profile

Dr. Thitinan Pongsudhirak, Director of the Institute of Security and International Studies (ISIS) and Associate Professor of International Political Economy at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University. Profile

Our first-ever webcast forum last Friday (10th April) on “ASEAN and COVID-19: A Regional Response?” transpired successfully. Much ground was covered from ASEAN dynamics, regional public health crisis, infection and fatality details, individual and regional efforts to address the crisis, and virus-induced geopolitical shifts in the region. Those who are interested may view this conversation, including questions and comments, here: https://www.facebook.com/ISISThailand/videos/254893159015885/

Building on our debut, we are pleased to continue with another forum on “COVID-19 in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Dynamics, Directions, Prospects” to take place on Friday 17th April (930am-11am). The two speakers on this occasion are Dr. Panitan Wattanayagorn, who is a Chulalongkorn University professor and an advisor to the Thai prime minister on security affairs, and Dr. Zachary Abuza, a prominent US-based scholar and analyst on Southeast Asia’s comparative politics and security issues, based at the National War College and affiliated with Georgetown University.

While our first event focused on ASEAN and COVID-19, this forum will delve into individual responses among Southeast Asian governments, covering emergency decrees and post-lockdown scenarios.

You may join this forum and also pose questions/comments via ISIS Thailand Facebook page at 930am on Friday 17th April.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Thitinan Pongsudhirak

Director, ISIS Thailand

