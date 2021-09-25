High number of Antigen Test Kit users in Thailand report test results

Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) has revealed that the number of Antigen Test Kit (ATK) users reporting their test results has jumped from 3% to 46%.







According to the NHSO, 122,412 people have been allocated kits so far and, of this number, 121,777 registered via the “Pao Tang” e-wallet application and the rest received kits from public health volunteers. Of 55,634 people who reported their test results, 379 tested positive for the virus.



NHSO deputy secretary-general Atthaporn Limpanyaler also warned recipients not to sell the kits to third parties, saying it defeats the purpose and complicates disease-control efforts.







He said selling the kits is illegal and recipients would not be allocated more kits if there was no record of use after the first hand-out, adding that the authorities have limited rapid test distribution to people at high-risk. (NNT)



























