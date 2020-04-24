Five immigration officials infected with Covid-19 at Thailand’s southern checkpoint

BANGKOK – Five immigration officials at Sadao district in Songkhla have contracted Covid-19 and 42 others are classified as being at risk, said Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, chief of the Immigration Bureau.







Songkhla governor ordered the Sadao immigration checkpoint to close for seven days, starting Wednesday. Returnees from Malaysia can cross the border at the Padang Besar checkpoint in in the same province. Only vehicles for freight deliveries are allowed to pass through the checkpoint.

According to the disease investigation by health officials, the first case of immigration official there contracted the virus from a Malaysia national who are undergoing the repatriation process.

The official’s four other colleagues were found to be infected later and 42 others have been under quarantine at a hotel while 27 others at Sadao checkpoint are placed in strict home quarantine, separate from family members.

Fewer people cross the Thai- Malaysia border in Songkhla due to the outbreak situation.

Despite a mass quarantine of immigration officials, the Immigration Bureau can manage personnel mobilization for operations of checkpoints in Songkhla, the IM chief said.

Immigration officials who are involved in the screening of people travelling through the checkpoints are equipped with protective gear including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits, he added.

However, they are still at risk because they work around the clock and about 300-400 vehicles cross the border daily. (TNA)











