Covid-19 Killers unleashed in Sattahip

Thailand has never seen so many people rally together to clean up the country as we are seeing at present. With the threat of the deadly coronavirus creeping into our lives, the awareness for hygiene and cleanliness has become more apparent than it has ever been.







Both the public and private sectors all over the country have joined hands in a life or death fight to defend the coronavirus from creeping into our communities, our homes and into our lives.

In Sattahip, 30 kms from Pattaya, a task force of local residents has been formed called the ‘Covid Killers’ to help eradicate the coronavirus from their communities. Led by Wittaya Kunplome, Chief Executive of Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization (PAO) and Dr. Satira Puakpraphan, Chonburi Member of Parliament, the sanitization teams comprised of residents, members of the Community Public Health office and the Royal Thai Navy personnel.

The ‘Covid Killers’ set out on their first mission on April 1, driving their disinfectant laden trucks through the Plutaluang community spraying roads, homes, buildings and practically everything that stood in their path.

Villagers willingly allowed the Covid Killers to enter their shops and homes to do their jobs thoroughly.

It is noted that Wittaya Kunplome donated 100,000 baht towards the cost of the disinfectant and promised more support for future operations.

The project initiator Dr. Satira Puakpraphan, fondly known as the ‘Poothaen Baan Baan’ which means ‘Representative of the grassroots people’ said, “The purpose of this exercise is to gather forces from all sectors of the community to work together to prevent COVID-19 from attacking our homes and our lives.

“The plan is to unleash our ‘Covid Killers’ at over 200 locations in Sattahip and in all the Royal Thai Navy installations over the next 15 days. We have formed 12 taskforce teams and will work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, spraying as much disinfectant in and around our communities as we possibly can.”







