China approves ‘Favipiravir’ (Avigan) as an experimental drug to treat Coronavirus

China authorities have narrowed down the antiviral Favipiravir (Avigan) as one of the three drugs that is showing efficacy against the coronavirus in ongoing human trials.







Favipiravir, also known as T-705 or Avigan, is an antiviral drug that was originally developed by Toyama Chemical of Japan (owned by Fujifilms) with activity against many RNA viruses.

The antiviral is a pyrazinecarboxamide derivative that has been demonstrated to be effective against influenza viruses, West Nile virus, yellow fever virus, foot-and-mouth disease virus as well other flaviviruses, arenaviruses, bunyaviruses and alphaviruses.

Activity against enteroviruses and Rift Valley fever virus has also been demonstrated and it has limited efficacy against Zika virus. In mouse models, it was also proven to be effective against Ebola.

However, favipiravir has not been shown to be effective in primary human airway cells, casting doubt on its efficacy in influenza treatment.( https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6105843/)

In China, the generic version licensed to Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, with the brand name Favilavir has been approved as an investigational therapy to treat the coronavirus.

The National Medical Products Administration approval document said the company met requirements to manufacture the generic version of Favipiravir but requires to further work on pharmacy and clinical pharmacology research.

Favilavir is approved for marketing in the treatment of influenza.

According to China National Center for Biotechnology Department head Dr Zhang Xinmin, Favilavir demonstrated encouraging profile with mild adverse reactions in coronavirus patients in trials in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.







The company also received a clinical trial approval by the administration, saying the product is approved for clinical trials on indication for novel coronavirus pneumonia.

Dr Zhang Xinmin, head of the China National Center for Biotechnology Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said at a news conference on Saturday that in human trials conducted in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, the drug has shown promising results against the novel coronavirus and mild adverse reactions in patients.

Thailand Medical News however warns that many media are reporting that the drug has been approved to treat the coronavirus and also been approved for commercial production and sale as a treatment for the coronavirus.

This is fake news and not true as the drug is only approved as an experimental drug and still a lot of studies is needed about its efficacy and also toxic reactions and other side effects.

Many pharma and virology experts are warning it’s still too soon to accept Favipiravir as a confirmed treatment protocol till further studies and clinical trials are done. Furthermore they warn that the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is constantly evolving and to date many of the initial antivirals and treatment protocols are no longer working as the coronavirus had developed a resistance to them. Further more due to the high toxicity of some of these antivirals, they actually aggravated conditions in patients manifesting severe conditions and also lead to kidney and heart failure in certain trials. Most of these initial antivirals were only effective in those with initial and mild conditions of the Covid-19 disease that is caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Source: Thailand Medical News Feb 22, 2020

