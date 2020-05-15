Chiang Mai frontline health workers and volunteers the ‘true heroes’

BANGKOK– The Minister of Public Health has visited Chiang Mai to meet with frontline medical workers and health volunteers, while a hospital in Narathiwat has discharged recovered COVID-19 patients amid applause from doctors and nurses.







Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, visited San Pa Tong district in Chiang Mai, where he met with village health volunteers working on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

The Health Minister delivered relief bags to volunteer representatives from San Pa Tong, Mae Wang, Doi Lo, and Chom Thong districts. He also delivered PPE clothes and alcohol gel to representatives of San Pa Tong, Mae Wang, Doi Lo, and Chom Thong hospitals.





San Pa Tong district has so far reported no cases of COVID-19. The district has been complying with the government’s and the province’s measures, receiving good cooperation from local administrations, the private sector, and villagers.

In Narathiwat, Vice Governor Pairoj Jarit-ngam, along with doctors and nurses of Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Hospital, sent off recovered COVID-19 patients with applause, cheers, and banners reading “We must win,” and “We will pass through this together.”

Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Hospital Director Dr Wichai Wichianwattanachai, said today that the hospital is pleased to have provided successful treatment to the patients, however the patients should continue to take care of their pre-existing diseases.

He said newer methods are needed to treat COVID-19, with a special focus on the quality of treatment, and safety of medical staff. Recovered patients who have been discharged can reintegrate into their communities safely, with regular follow-ups by local healthcare networks. (NNT)











