BCCT Webinar #8 – Effects Of Coronavirus on Businesses in Thailand #2

Three weeks on from our first webinar on this topic our panel from the risk & security, hospitality and manufacturing sectors join us again for an update on key developments in working through the Coronavirus crisis.

Date: Thursday 16th April 2020

Time: 3.00 – 4.00 pm







Cost: free of charge for BCCT members only. THB 500 per person for non-members

Booking: to register in advance for this webinar please click HERE

A webinar link will be sent to you direct one day in advance before the event date.

Speakers:

Ian Betts, Country Manager of Hill Risk Consulting (Thailand) and Director, Mainland Southeast Asia and Head of Risk Intelligence of Hill & Associates

Martin Hurley, General Manager of Lancaster Bangkok and BCCT Board Director

Henry Clark, Plant Director, Lucy Electric (Thailand) Limited.







Ian Betts: with over 25 years of experience in Asia, Ian is Hill & Associates’ Director for Mainland Southeast Asia, Country Manager for Thailand and Service Line Leader for Risk Intelligence. Ian joined Hill & Associates in Indonesia in 2007, serving as Country Manager there until 2014 when he relocated to London as Global Head of Risk Analysis for G4S. In 2017 he returned to lead the company’s operations in Thailand and the region from Bangkok, managing a team of analysts throughout Asia. A published author, Ian provides expertise and strategic consulting on a broad spectrum of risk and security fields. Fluent in Danish and Indonesian, Ian has a B.A. (Hons) in the Humanities and an M.A. in International Studies.







Martin Hurley: General Manager of Lancaster Bangkok and BCCT Board Director & Chair of the BCCT Travel & Tourism Group. Prior to relocating in Bangkok Martin worked in London as a General Manager for the same owning company, having worked as a General Manager in London for over ten Years for both the Intercontinental Hotel Group and Whitbread Hotels. In 2018 he established a Bangkok Hotel General Managers networking group; with a following of over 120 GM’s who meet regularly to discuss the issues facing the tourism industry, and enjoy industry specific business briefings.







Henry Clark: Lucy Electric is a leader in secondary power distribution solutions and specialise in high-performance medium voltage switchgear for utility, industrial and commercial applications. Our products are at the cutting edge of medium voltage design and innovation, providing switching, protection and automation solutions with reliability, safety and value built-in as standard. We have manufacturing facilities in the UK, the Middle East, India and South America as well as Thailand where we have been manufacturing and supplying equipment for approximately 6 years. We employ around 200 people on our Rayong site and operate commercially from an office in Bangkok. Henry is currently the Plant Director for the Lucy Electric Factory in Rayong. He has been working for Lucy for 30 years in global and local roles in the UK, Middle East, India and most recently in Thailand.



