AustCham Thailand webinar: 15th April 2020 at 13.00-14.00

AustCham Thailand invites members to join a business briefing webinar on “Three months into the COVID-19 outbreak: How is the Asia Pacific CRE market coping?” on Wednesday 15th April 2020 at 13.00-14.00.







Join Ada Choi, Head of Occupier Research for Asia Pacific and Head of Research for Greater China at CBRE, as she presents on:

Q1 2020 Asia Pacific commercial real estate market performance.

The implications of COVID-19 for the real estate industry and the actions tenants, investors and landlords can consider to mitigate the impacts.

Long-term strategies to enhance CRE portfolio resilience

Speaker:

Ada Choi, Head of Occupier Research for Asia Pacific and Head of Research for Greater China at CBRE || Bio







Ada Choi is the Head of Occupier Research for Asia Pacific and Head of Research for Greater China overviewing the corporate real estate functions. Ada has over 10years’ experience in the Asia Pacific property market and is active in publishing thematic research on the regional real estate market. Her research interest spans from aspirations of millennials in reshaping real estate sector to the rise of institutional investors in the global real estate market.

In this role, Ada has been advising top corporate clients in Global 500 and major international real estate fund managers for their real estate strategies in Asia Pacific. Ada is also on the CBRE Global Research Specialist Group for Office and Retail with responsibility for formulating the global research agenda and carrying out global projects.







EVENT DETAILS:

When: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 || 13:00 – 14:00 hrs.

Where: ZOOM Webinar

How much does it cost:

Free of charge for AustCham members

300 THB for non-members

To register in advance for this webinar: REGISTER

Pre-registration and authentication is required to attend, and please ensure you have signed up for your own personal or business account with ZOOM (it’s free to sign up)





