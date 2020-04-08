42 Thai-Muslim returnees from Indonesia found Infected

SONGKHLA – Forty-two Thai Muslims who returned from Islamic ceremonies in Indonesia were found infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and were admitted at local hospitals.







They were among 76 Thai Muslims who returned from Indonesia recently. Those who tested negative for the disease were under close watch.

The people returned from Indonesia on April 6. The infected people consisted of 10 from Songkhla province, two from Narathiwat, seven each from Pattani and Yala and 16 from Satun.

The returnees who tested negative were quarantined. Those from Songkhla stayed at athletes’ residences at Phru Khangkhao stadium in Hat Yai district.

Meanwhile, Chularatchamontri’s office issued written advice on practices to prevent COVID-19 transmission and infection for Muslims. The advice followed a video clip showing many Thai Muslims gathering at a residence in Jakarta without wearing a face mask and social distancing while waiting for their return to Thailand. (TNA)











