Left-over Omelette

An omelette (also spelled ‘omelet’) is a very easy and quick dish and extremely versatile. Clever cooks will find all sorts of interesting ingredients to throw into an omelette. The following recipe can be adapted to what you have left over in your fridge, but if you are new to cooking eggs in this way, just be guided by this good old standard.

Cooking Method

Break the eggs into a bowl. Add water, salt and pepper, and mix well. Leave to stand for 10 minutes.

In a non-stick frying pan put in the butter and melt over medium heat and swirl around to cover bottom of pan.

Stir the eggs, add everything you have prepared and pour into pan, swirling to evenly spread the mixture.

Reduce the heat to low, gently lifting up edges of omelette with a spatula as it sets. Add some extra butter if needed to avoid sticking. When the omelette is almost set, fold into two, sprinkle the cheese on top with some more ground black pepper. Cook for one more minute and serve immediately.