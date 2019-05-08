Beef Bourguignon

A French style beef stew, but with a little more than the Anglo-Saxon style.

Cooking method

Tip the beef into a large bowl with the thyme, wine and some pepper, then cover and leave in the fridge overnight.

Strain the marinated meat, keeping the wine. Heat half the oil in a large frying pan, then brown the meat in batches. When all the meat is browned, pour a little wine into the empty frying pan to release any caramelized bits from the pan.

Heat the rest of the oil in a large casserole and fry the carrots and chopped onions until they start to color. Stir in the flour for 1 min, then add the tomato purée. Add the beef and any juices, the wine from the frying pan and the rest of the wine and herbs. Season and bring to a simmer. Give everything a good stir, then cover. Transfer to the oven and bake for 2 hours until the meat is really tender. Cool.

Will keep in freezer for up to 3 months.