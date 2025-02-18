(Private House For Sale) – 3 bed 4 bath in East Pattaya PP11071

This beautiful private pool villa is tucked away in a quiet area of East Pattaya, near Mabprachan Lake. It is surrounded by restaurants, parks, convenience stores, and various amenities. Conveniently located just off Highways 7 and 36, it is only 10 minutes from Regent International School and 20-minute drive from Pattaya City. This perfect 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa offers 250 sqm of living space on a 596 sqm plot of land. Each bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom. The villa is fully furnished, featuring a dining area with a European kitchen, a spacious living room with a relaxing area, a private mezzanine for reading, a saltwater pool, a washing machine, a storage room, and covered parking. This house is available for sale under company ownership and is move-in ready.







3 Bedroom Private House For Sale in East Pattaya

Located next to Mapbrachan Lake

Large 596 sqm plot with a big swimming pool

High ceilings and open-space living area

Beautiful modern furniture and equipment

In Company Name

Sale Price: ฿ 14m / $410k / €399k

