(House For Sale) Jomtien Garden Villa – 4 bed 5 bath in Jomtien PP11072

Jomtien Garden Villa is located in Jomtien, close to the beach, only a mere 200 meters away from the beach! Convenient for everything, whether it’s public transportation, restaurants, or nearby tourist attractions like Bali Hai Pier or Pratamnak Mountain Viewpoint. Only 10 minutes to reach Pattaya Centre. This 2-storey pool villa features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, situated on a 220 sq m plot of land, and offers 200 sqm of living space. The interior showcases a blend of classic and modern design with brand-new decorations. Fully furnished, including a European kitchen, dining area, comfortable living area, and a lush garden with a private swimming pool. Plus, there’s the added convenience of covered parking. This house is available for sale in Company name and is ready to move in!







Bedroom House For Sale in Jomtien

Located in a small community

Only 200 metres from Jomtien Beach

Fully furnished, 200 sqm living area

Spacious and well-designed

In Company Name

Sale Price: ฿ 18.8m / $551k / €535k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]































