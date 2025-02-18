(House For Sale) Jomtien Beach Paradise Village – 4 bed 5 bath in Jomtien PP11143

Jomtien Beach Paradise Village is perfectly situated just 500 meters from Jomtien Beach on Chaiyaphruek Road, offering a seamless blend of modern luxury and convenience. Surrounded by popular restaurants, shops, local markets, and key tourist attractions, it provides easy access to Sukhumvit Road and is only a 15-minute drive from Pattaya City. The community also features 24-hour security for added peace of mind. This beautifully renovated pool villa, set on a 416 sq.m. land plot with a spacious 311 sq.m. usable area, offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Elegantly designed and fully furnished with brand-new, high-quality furniture, it features a modern kitchen, a stylish dining area, and a spacious living room with high ceilings. Equipped with top-quality appliances, storage room, it also includes an outdoor kitchen with BBQ burners and a gas stove, along with a private outdoor space ideal for gatherings. A well-maintained garden, private swimming pool (3.5 x 10.5 meters), and covered parking complete this exceptional home. This house is available for sale under company ownership and is move-in ready!







4 Bedroom House For Sale in Jomtien

In a village 500 metres from the beach

Fantastic renovation

Modern design with high-end furniture and appliances

Beautiful outdoor living space under a covered patio

In Company Name

Sale Price: ฿ 36.9m / $1.08m / €1.05m

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]































