(House For Sale) Baan Anda

Baan Anda – 4 bed 5 bath in East Pattaya PP9421

Baan Anda village is located in East Pattaya, only 10 mins to Sukhumvit road or Mabprachan Lake, and close to Tara Pattana International School. This village has good communal facilities such as a fitness centre, communal pool plus a nice public garden and 24 hrs security guards. This well designed and decorated house is situated on a large plot of land of 986 sqm. When entering the property, you will be charmed by the peaceful atmosphere created by the nice lay out of the house around the 10 x 5 meter salted swimming pool and the garden. This villa features 4 independent bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms omn about 700 sqm total living space. The large bay windows of the well decorated 70 sqm living room and modern teak kitchen with island is open on the swimming pool. There is a large outside dining area under the salah next to a fish pond. The house also features a maid quarter, a laundry room, covered parking for 2 cars. This house is for sale fully furnished and in Company name.







4 Bedroom House For Sale in East Pattaya

– Prime location on Tongklom Talman 9 near Tara Pattana School

– Excellent condition throughout

– Well-designed outdoor area with private pool

– Fully furnished

– In company ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 16.5 m / $ 477k / € 432k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



























