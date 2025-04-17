(House For Rent) Private Pool Villa in Huay Yai

Private Pool Villa – 3 bed 3 bath in Huay Yai / Phoenix PP11310

This modern private pool villa in Huay Yai offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Ideally located just 3 minutes from Highway 7, with international schools, golf courses, restaurants, and all essential amenities close by. This single pool villa features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, is situated on a spacious 582 sqm plot, and offers 300 sqm of living space. The house comes fully furnished and features a well-equipped European kitchen along with large living space and an outdoor dining space perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests, completed with a private saltwater swimming pool and surrounded by a lush garden, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere. This pool villa is available for rent and move-in ready!







3 Bedroom House For Rent in Huay Yai

– Convenient location near Pattaya–Map Ta Phut Highway

– Modern single-storey house

– Spacious living area

– Nice outdoor space with private pool

– Long-term rental contract

Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 40k / $ 1,156 / € 1,047

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



























