(Condo For Sale) The Riviera Jomtien

The Riviera Jomtien – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien PP11277

The Riviera Jomtien is a high-rise condominium located on Jomtien 2nd Road. It is only a 5-minute walk to Jomtien Beach, with nearby restaurants, shops, and a night market, and just a 15-minute drive to the heart of Pattaya City. The facilities include two Infinity Edge Sky Pools on the 37th and 42nd floors with panoramic sea and city views, a ground-floor lagoon pool, a fitness center, a sky lounge, a sauna, a steam room, a kids’ club, a games room on the 42nd floor, and other hidden areas to discover and explore. This apartment features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom and offers 47 sqm of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, a dining area, a living area and a balcony with a sea view. This unit is available for rent and sale under a company name and is ready to move in.







1 Bedroom Condo For Sale at The Riviera Jomtien

– Easy access to Jomtien Beach

– High floor with balcony and sea view

– Fantastic facilities including two infinity-edge sky pools

– Fully furnished

– In company ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 5.9 m / $ 171k / € 154k

