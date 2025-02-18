(Condo For Sale) Ascott Sathorn Bangkok – 2 Bed 2 Bath PC9386

Ascott Sathorn is extremely well located in the centre of Sathorn Tai Avenue. This is a combined development with some parts of the residence allocated to the hotel and the other for a condominium. You will enjoy the nice lobby with a coffee station, the huge swimming pool with a restaurant on the side, the fitness club and the 24-hour hotel service. This nice unit is on the 28th floor with a nice and unique open view of South-East Bangkok. There is a nice living area with an open kitchen and dining area, a master bedroom with beautiful views and a smaller bedroom that can also be converted into an office. This is an ideal pied-a-terre as well as a good rental investment. This unit is owned through a leasehold, and there are 29 years left in the original lease agreement.







Bedroom Condo For Sale in Bangkok

Superb location on Sathorn North

Serviced apartment

91 sqm – perfect pied-à-terre or rental investment

Fully furnished

Leasehold

Sale Price: ฿ 7m / $205k / €199k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]































